60,000 women in Afghanistan lose their jobs

From the BBC World Service: The Taliban has fulfilled its threat to shut down hair and beauty salons across Afghanistan, leaving tens of thousands of women without work. The BBC's Caroline Davies explains. The CEO of NatWest, one of the UK's biggest banks, has resigned after the bank closed the account of a former politician due to his conservative right-wing views. Alison Rose had said Nigel Farage's account was shut down due to a lack of funds. In Germany, the government is suggesting that a siesta could help workers cope with uncharacteristic summer heat, and, finally, David Gressly, UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, gives an update on an operation to remove one million barrels of oil from a derelict tanker.