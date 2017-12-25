12/25/2017: A visit from the ghosts of Christmas economies past
(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … It’s a visit from economies of Christmas past: We take a tour through Charles Dickens’ last London home and chat with an economic historian who tells us how tough times influenced the author’s storytelling and character development in “A Christmas Carol.” Afterwards, gift cards and cash have become a bigger slice of the gift-giving pie in recent years – we’ll share techniques for teaching children how to handle their holiday money.