12/18/2017: The stock market continues to soar

(Markets Edition) Shortly into the trading day, the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 were all up. We'll talk to economist Julia Coronado, founder of Macropolicy Perspectives, about whether we can attribute some of this to the likely passage of the GOP's tax bill. Afterwards, we'll look at how in recent weeks, officials in Beijing, China have been evicting tens of thousands of migrant workers from "slums" — buildings deemed to be dangerous or not licensed for habitation.