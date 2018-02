(Markets Edition) As the markets tumble, we'll check in with economist Julia Coronado from Macropolicy Perspectives about why we shouldn't be panicking. Afterwards, we'll look at the Fed's order to have Wells Fargo kick off four members from its board, and then discuss the push to have the Family and Medical Leave Act provide more paid time off for employees.

