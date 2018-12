Elon Musk's boring proposition

December 17, 2018

Goldman Sachs finds itself in the middle of a Malaysian financial scandal. A look at the upcoming meeting of the Federal Reserve, where interest rates are sure to be the main topic of discussion. Plus, not everyone is as excited as Elon Musk is about the Boring Company's ambitious plan to end gridlock by digging tunnels under L.A. Today's show is sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Indeed.