DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Elon Musk backtracks

We're expecting the announcement of a deal between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of the NAFTA overhaul. We talk to Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives about how the markets might react. Then, Elon Musk abandons plans to take Tesla private despite his tweet saying that he had "funding secured." Some wonder if Musk has gone from Tesla's biggest asset to Tesla's biggest risk. Later, the Iranian parliament has ousted the country's finance minister. MPs held a vote of no confidence for Masoud Karbasian over problems in the banking system, tax regulation, and his failure to present a plan to fix the economy. Today's show is brought to you by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (08/27/2018)    

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.