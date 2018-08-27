Elon Musk backtracks

We're expecting the announcement of a deal between Mexico and the U.S. as a part of the NAFTA overhaul. We talk to Julia Coronado from MacroPolicy Perspectives about how the markets might react. Then, Elon Musk abandons plans to take Tesla private despite his tweet saying that he had "funding secured." Some wonder if Musk has gone from Tesla's biggest asset to Tesla's biggest risk. Later, the Iranian parliament has ousted the country's finance minister. MPs held a vote of no confidence for Masoud Karbasian over problems in the banking system, tax regulation, and his failure to present a plan to fix the economy. Today's show is brought to you by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (08/27/2018)