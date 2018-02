(Markets Edition) Who's to blame for all of this recent financial turbulence? Some are pointing fingers at the VIX Index, which measures volatility. We'll look at some of the frustration directed toward it. Afterwards, we'll discuss the success of Tesla's ambitious Falcon Heavy launch, and some of the competition Elon Musk will have to face.

Some analysts and investors are saying that a popular measure of the volatility expected in the stock market may have made things worse.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.