12/05/2017: The same-sex wedding cake case heads to the Supreme Court

(U.S. Edition) The Senate is debating a bill that would free some small and midsized banks from regulations that were put in place following the financial crisis. We'll look at whether these looser rules will just mean bigger problems down the line. Afterwards, we'll discuss the Supreme Court's first hearing on a case involving a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. Plus: How one company is letting investors buy a cut of their favorite artists' royalties.

