12/01/2017: U.K. warned against trusting the U.S. on trade

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz warns the U.K. not to trust Donald Trump when it comes to making any kind of post-Brexit trade deal. Afterwards, Tesla heralds a breakthrough in green energy technology as it fires up the world’s largest battery in South Australia. Then, we hear how India has to create millions of new jobs each month to try and absorb the young and unemployed.