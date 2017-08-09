DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/08/2017: What we don't understand about inequality

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... as Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida, we’ll tell you about some airlines that are already providing aid to areas battered by the storm. Afterwards, the dramatic slowdown in global trade has economists puzzled and voters blaming globalization for job losses and inequality. We’ll chat with Nobel Prize-winning economist Angus Deaton who explains the advantages of globalization. Then, we’ll take you to Australia where Chinese students are flocking to learn the secrets to good winemaking.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.