09/08/2017: What we don't understand about inequality

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... as Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida, we’ll tell you about some airlines that are already providing aid to areas battered by the storm. Afterwards, the dramatic slowdown in global trade has economists puzzled and voters blaming globalization for job losses and inequality. We’ll chat with Nobel Prize-winning economist Angus Deaton who explains the advantages of globalization. Then, we’ll take you to Australia where Chinese students are flocking to learn the secrets to good winemaking.