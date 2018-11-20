Under pressure to buy that awesome gift? You're not alone
November 20, 2018
(Markets edition) The housing and tech sectors are slowing down, indicating the economy is more "healthy tortoise" than "hare." Plus, a lot of Americans — nearly half, according to a recent survey — are feeling the pressure to give that awesome gift this holiday season. And 10 years after the government bailed out the auto industry, a two-tiered system of employees has emerged. Today's show is sponsored by Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Alliance for Lifetime Income.