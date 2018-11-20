Under pressure to buy that awesome gift? You're not alone

(Markets edition) The housing and tech sectors are slowing down, indicating the economy is more "healthy tortoise" than "hare." Plus, a lot of Americans — nearly half, according to a recent survey — are feeling the pressure to give that awesome gift this holiday season. And 10 years after the government bailed out the auto industry, a two-tiered system of employees has emerged. Today's show is sponsored by Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage , the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Alliance for Lifetime Income .

