Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/15/2017: EU seeks more tax dollars from online tech giants

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... European finance ministers will talk this weekend about how to get more tax dollars from online tech giants like Google and Facebook without hurting smaller startups. We’ll tell you what they’re proposing. Afterwards, we’ll talk to retail guru Mary Portas – known as the Queen of Shops – about whether the downfall of physical retail has been greatly exaggerated. Then, we’ll take you to Ethiopia where companies like Rolls-Royce and British leather firm Pittards are hoping to take advantage of more robust trade.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.