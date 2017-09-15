09/15/2017: EU seeks more tax dollars from online tech giants

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... European finance ministers will talk this weekend about how to get more tax dollars from online tech giants like Google and Facebook without hurting smaller startups. We’ll tell you what they’re proposing. Afterwards, we’ll talk to retail guru Mary Portas – known as the Queen of Shops – about whether the downfall of physical retail has been greatly exaggerated. Then, we’ll take you to Ethiopia where companies like Rolls-Royce and British leather firm Pittards are hoping to take advantage of more robust trade.