(U.S. Edition) Finance ministers from the European Union will discuss the possibility of levying taxes on companies where they do their business. On today's show, we'll take a look at where global tax reform is headed. Afterwards, we'll discuss how one drug company is trying to extend its drug patents by selling them to a Native American tribe.

