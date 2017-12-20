DownloadDownload

12/20/17: Uber means transport, not tech, in Europe

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… The gig economy is booming, but how will it be regulated? A big decision from a top European court on whether Uber is considered a tech or taxi company could have wider implications for other sharing start-ups. Then, Brazil’s finance minister will try to convince credit ratings firms not to downgrade his country’s debt rating. We’ll talk to an economist in Sao Paulo about what that means for the country’s economic future. Afterwards, how Swedish vacation time is getting shorter and shorter thanks to technological intervention. 

