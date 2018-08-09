The Package Coalition assembles for the U.S. Postal Service

(Markets Edition) The government says there was no inflation from June to July. But what does that mean, given how inflation impacts our daily decisions? Also, many businesses are joining forces to support the U.S. Postal Service — they may not be the Avengers, but they do have a name: the Package Coalition. Speaking of finding help, we also speak to an expert about how to handle working in a hostile environment. Today's show is sponsored by Avast (avast.com) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/09/2018)