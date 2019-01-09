DownloadDownload

California law says pet stores are allowed to only sell rescue animals

After enjoying a nearly three-decade ascension, auto sales numbers in China are actually down. Scott Tong fills us in on why the world’s largest car market seems to be slowing down. Then we talk with Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors about how the slowdown in China might persuade people to buy stock. Also, there’s a new law in California requiring pet stores to sell only dogs, cats and rabbits that come from rescues or shelters. What does this mean for owners, stores and breeders? Today's show is sponsored by IndeedU.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

