Today's the day the EU slaps tariffs on U.S. goods

(U.S. Edition) Europe is charging a penalty fee on a suite of U.S.-made goods, which include cranberries, peanut butter and orange juice. We'll look at when the tariffs will hit consumers and producers. Afterwards, we'll discuss AT&T's new streaming video service, WatchTV, which costs $15 a month, and then we'll chat with Spencer Dale — chief economist at BP — about his company's latest review of world energy use. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite ( Carbonite.com ), Indeed ( Indeed.com/marketplace ), and Pitney Bowes ( PB.com/morning ) (06/22/2018).

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.