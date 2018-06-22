Today's the day the EU slaps tariffs on U.S. goods
(U.S. Edition) Europe is charging a penalty fee on a suite of U.S.-made goods, which include cranberries, peanut butter and orange juice. We'll look at when the tariffs will hit consumers and producers. Afterwards, we'll discuss AT&T's new streaming video service, WatchTV, which costs $15 a month, and then we'll chat with Spencer Dale — chief economist at BP — about his company's latest review of world energy use. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Pitney Bowes (PB.com/morning) (06/22/2018).