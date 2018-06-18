DownloadDownload

Video game addiction is real

(Markets Edition) The World Health Organization has released a new list of official medical conditions, which includes "gaming disorder," where people obsessively play video and computer games. We'll take a look at what exactly the disorder entails and why insurance companies might be able to cover it now. Afterwards, we'll discuss the nationwide increase in suicides, and how funding to address the issue is lagging behind. Today's podcast is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (06/18/2018)     

