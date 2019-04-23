Is 'Fortnite' any more addictive than Facebook?

April 23, 2019

Recently none other than Prince Harry waded into the debate about whether video games are addictive. He said he thought "Fortnite" “shouldn't be allowed” and that it's designed to keep kids in front of a computer as long as possible. Last year, the World Health Organization classified game addiction as a mental health disorder for the first time. But many psychiatrists still disagree with that assessment. Host Molly Wood talked with Lindsay Grace, a Knight chair in interactive media and associate professor at the University of Miami School of Communication. Today's show is sponsored by Clickshare and Ultimate Software.