01/24/2018: How the Farm Bill affects you

(Markets Edition) Now that the U.S. Farm Bill is up for authorization this year, we'll take a look at what exactly the measure entails. It turns out that it's not a bill that just impacts farmers, but one that arguably intersects with the lives of every single American. Afterwards, we'll discuss a policy change happening at the railroad freight company CSX, following the death of its CEO late last year. CSX will now require its chief executive officers to get annual physical examinations. Plus: As part of our new series Divided Decade, we'll hear from Nikki Jackson, a resident from Waldorf, Maryland, about how the financial crisis affected her.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.