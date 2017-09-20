09/20/2017: The saga to repeal Obamacare continues

(Markets Edition) Yep, the effort to repeal Obama-era health care reform is back. We'll talk about a new bill from Republican Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham that'll get rid of the mandate requiring you to buy health insurance. Afterwards, we'll take a brief look at the major stock indexes this morning, and then discuss how women are faring in the global workforce. Plus: A conversation with Americares' vice president of emergency response, Garrett Ingoglia, about how the nonprofit prepares in the event of a natural disaster.