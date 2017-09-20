DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/20/2017: The saga to repeal Obamacare continues

(Markets Edition) Yep, the effort to repeal Obama-era health care reform is back. We'll talk about a new bill from Republican Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham that'll get rid of the mandate requiring you to buy health insurance. Afterwards, we'll take a brief look at the major stock indexes this morning, and then discuss how women are faring in the global workforce. Plus: A conversation with Americares' vice president of emergency response, Garrett Ingoglia, about how the nonprofit prepares in the event of a natural disaster.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.