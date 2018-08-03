DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/08/2018: A health care giant swallows a big pill

(Markets Edition) Cigna is planning to buy the pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts in a $67 billion deal. We'll talk about the background of these two companies and why they want to merge. Afterwards, we'll chat with economist Diane Swonk about what we should watch out for in the February jobs report, which the Labor Department will release tomorrow. Finally, as part of the latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll, we'll look at the state of the gig economy.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.