03/08/2018: A health care giant swallows a big pill

(Markets Edition) Cigna is planning to buy the pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts in a $67 billion deal. We'll talk about the background of these two companies and why they want to merge. Afterwards, we'll chat with economist Diane Swonk about what we should watch out for in the February jobs report, which the Labor Department will release tomorrow. Finally, as part of the latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll, we'll look at the state of the gig economy.