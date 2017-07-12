DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/07/2017: This is the best company to work for in 2018 (according to its employees)

(Markets Edition) Congress still needs to reach an agreement on a government spending bill. We'll hear from economist Diane Swonk, CEO of DS Economics, about how worried markets are about a potential shutdown, along with what we can expect from tomorrow's jobs report. Afterwards, we'll chat with the CEO of the career site Glassdoor about the best company to work for in 2018. Hint: It's a certain social media giant that's been in the spotlight this year over how it's handled the spread of "fake news."

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.