02/22/2018: The trillion-dollar flask of liquor smuggled into the U.S. economy

(Markets Edition) The Fed has hinted that it wants to tap the economic brakes again. We'll talk to economist Diane Swonk about why the Fed is so worried about the economy. Afterwards, we'll look at a new report that shows more Americans are prioritizing savings. Over half say they now have more emergency savings than credit card debt. Plus: A debate in France over how to pay for saving crumbling cathedrals.