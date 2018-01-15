01/15/2018: The future of the world's biggest passenger plane

(Markets Edition) Airbus had a better year in sales than Boeing, but they're having trouble selling their largest plane, the A380. And today is one of just four days this year when entry to National Parks is free. That’s down from the number of free days in the past, and the price for some park passes is going up. So how is the park system balancing its mission to increase access with its need for revenue? Plus, Kansas State has the oldest coach in college football’s top division and he's got a 200-win record with the team. That winning streak — and investment in football — has helped spur the growth of local businesses and has doubled the number of hotel rooms in the area in the last 20 years. We take a look at the connection between a winning team and its location's economy.