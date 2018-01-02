01/02/2018: Is the retail apocalypse actually near?

(U.S. Edition) Regulators have been working on some massive new rules, called MiFID II, for European financial markets that'll take effect at midnight. On today's show, we'll take a look at some of the reasons for this overhaul, which include trying to improve protections for investors. Afterwards, we'll chat with Mark Cohen, head of retail studies at Columbia Business School, about the shifts happening in the retail sector and whether we're headed toward a "retail apocalypse."