The business of luxury chicken rearing

(Markets Edition) We had some strong numbers for retail last month. The U.S. Census Bureau has revealed that June retail sales were up 0.5 percent. We'll hear from Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, about what these figures say about consumers, the labor market and inflation. Afterwards, we'll discuss Facebook's plan to pay Fox News, CNN and ABC to make programs exclusively for the platform, and then we'll explore how wealthy residents in the Bay Area are sinking $20,000 into fancy heritage chickens and ornate homes for them. Today's podcast is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) (07/16/2018).