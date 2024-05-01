Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

The trade-offs of the trade deficit
Apr 30, 2024
Episode 1150

The trade-offs of the trade deficit

A container ship passes under the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in South Carolina. Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images
A primer on the U.S. trade deficit and why it matters (and when it doesn't).

Today we’re talking about the country’s trade deficit at the request of some of our curious listeners. Since the mid-’70s, the U.S. has persistently been importing more goods than it exports. Is that such a bad thing?

“It turns out that if you’re an American consumer, then it’s a pretty good deal to have cheap stuff coming from the rest of the world. … But for workers in affected industries, this can be a problem,” said Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell University and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

On the show today, Prasad explains why the U.S. has a trade deficit, whether it’s a good or bad thing, and why a country’s overall trade deficit matters more than deficits with specific countries. Plus, the difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s tiffs with the trade gap.

Then, we’ll get into how online political donations are fueling election campaigns this year. And, some departing lawmakers are sharing what they really think about Congress.

Later, one listener’s take on why “old age” is not what it used to be. And who knew sheep would love grazing in solar fields so much?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

