Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The recession that’s always six months away
Mar 7, 2024
Episode 1113

The recession that’s always six months away

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Plus, deepfakes of Kimberly Adams have come a long way.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took a trip to Capitol Hill this week to testify about the health of the U.S. economy. We’ll get into the TL;DR of Powell’s testimony and why he doesn’t foresee a recession around the corner. And, we’ll talk about how political campaigns are spending on advertising these days. Plus, the latest regional banking woes and what rapidly advancing deepfakes could do to this year’s elections.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Get ready for Economics on Tap and subscribe to our newsletter to get a copy of our new cocktails zine. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:51 PM PST
26:20
2:41 PM PST
1:05
1:39 PM PST
10:50
10:00 AM PST
40:26
7:25 AM PST
8:18
3:04 AM PST
14:22
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
Election 2024
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching
Shelf Life
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching