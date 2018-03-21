03/21/2018: America, meet your new Fed Chair

The new guy on the monetary policy block had his first press conference today. His first rate hike, too. Jay Powell's been in the big chair at the Federal Reserve six or seven weeks by now. Job No. 1 today was to not upset the economic apple cart. He didn't, and the economic news helped. That's where we'll start today. Then: Facebook. First we'll get an update from Marketplace Tech's Molly Wood about the latest turn in the site's data privacy controversy, and then we'll look at what the rest of us can do about it. Delete our accounts? Not so fast. Plus, more of our conversation with the first responders to the economic crisis.