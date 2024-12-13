Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

The drug price blame game
Dec 12, 2024
Episode 1303

The drug price blame game

George Frey/Getty Images
And, the future of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

A group of lawmakers have introduced legislation that would break up health care conglomerates, aiming to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. We’ll explain what PBMs do and why all sides of the health care industry are pointing fingers at one another over high costs. We’ll also get into how the future of the Trump-era tax cuts could impact the federal deficit and why General Motors is ditching its robotaxi business. Plus, now’s your chance to talk with an AI Santa Claus.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Tomorrow is our last episode of the year! Join us for our annual holiday party on “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

