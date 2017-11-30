DownloadDownload

11/30/2017: Sometimes, tax bills don't do what you want them to do

Republicans calling for lower corporate tax rates often say that the cash corporations save will stimulate growth, but the truth is, they may already have the cash on hand to do that.  And then there's the cautionary tale of what happened in Kansas, where five years ago Gov. Sam Brownback brokered deep cuts that stagnated growth and ballooned the state's deficit to $1 billion before the state legislature reversed them this year. In not-tax news, we discuss the bright future of Amazon's smart speaker assistant, Alexa, the uncertain future of Britain's economy as net migration declines more than it has in 50 years and a new transitional kindergarten program that's shaking up the status quo.

