How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Political ads can lie to you
Oct 26, 2022
Episode 802

Political ads can lie to you

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Plus, answers to more of your questions about the Kroger-Albertsons merger, "normal" recessions and dollar-slice pizza joints.

After last week’s discussion about political advertising, a listener wrote in to ask how candidates get away with putting misleading info or even complete lies on the air. The answer is at the top of the Bill of Rights. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about the Kroger-Albertsons merger, “normal” recessions and dollar-slice pizza joints.

Here are links to everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:53 PM PDT
15:06
3:57 PM PDT
28:06
1:44 PM PDT
1:50
7:54 AM PDT
9:47
2:56 AM PDT
6:59
Oct 20, 2022
38:54
3:00 AM PDT
33:39
How companies use “dark patterns” to keep you locked into online subscriptions 
How companies use “dark patterns” to keep you locked into online subscriptions 
As the GOP makes inroads with South Texas voters, political ad spending is soaring
As the GOP makes inroads with South Texas voters, political ad spending is soaring
Can pandemic relief money help schools bring kids up to speed academically?
COVID-19
Can pandemic relief money help schools bring kids up to speed academically?
In the pre-holiday scramble, small businesses see a little bit of supply chain relief
In the pre-holiday scramble, small businesses see a little bit of supply chain relief