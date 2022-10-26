Political ads can lie to you

After last week’s discussion about political advertising, a listener wrote in to ask how candidates get away with putting misleading info or even complete lies on the air. The answer is at the top of the Bill of Rights. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about the Kroger-Albertsons merger, “normal” recessions and dollar-slice pizza joints.

