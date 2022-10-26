Political ads can lie to you
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
After last week’s discussion about political advertising, a listener wrote in to ask how candidates get away with putting misleading info or even complete lies on the air. The answer is at the top of the Bill of Rights. We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions about the Kroger-Albertsons merger, “normal” recessions and dollar-slice pizza joints.
Here are links to everything we talked about today:
- “Worried about an economic downturn? Here’s what you can expect in a typical recession, according to economists” from CNBC
- “Who gets to decide if we are in a recession?” from Marketplace
- “How to survive a recession and thrive afterward” from Harvard Business Review
- “What a K-shaped recovery means, and how it highlights a nation’s economic inequalities” from Insider
- “The truth in political advertising: ‘You’re allowed to lie”’ from NPR
- “Why Don’t Truth In Advertising Laws Apply To Political Ads?” from WGBH
- Check out our morning show’s series on dark money
- “Kroger-Albertsons Antitrust Review Likely to Focus on Local Store Overlap” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Kroger, Albertsons spin-off is extra ammunition in regulatory battle” from Reuters
- “What does it mean to put a security freeze on my credit report?” from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- “How to Freeze Your Credit” from NerdWallet
- “A lifelong scam” from Marketplace’s “This Is Uncomfortable”
- “The $1 Pizza Slice Becomes Inflation’s Latest Victim” from The New York Times
- “Pizza Prices Surpass Subway Fares, Upending Decades of NYC Economics” from Bloomberg
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.