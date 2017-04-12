12/04/2017: Don't people still want to pinch the peaches in an era of shopping online?

Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods is making a lot of grocery chains rethink their strategies. Albertsons, the country's second-largest grocer (after Walmart), just announced a partnership with the on-demand grocery delivery company Instacart. Kroger is also testing delivery with Instacart. But that isn't the only change in the works. Grocers have also created something called “click and collect,” where customers order online and then pick up the groceries at the store. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks about shopping for groceries in the digital age with Jennifer Bartashus, a senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.