Can spending billions on political ads actually win elections?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
By Election Day, campaigns and PACs will spend an estimated $9.7 billion on ads. One of our listeners wants to know: Does flooding the airwaves even move the needle? Where’s the saturation point? We’ll do our best to answer on this Whaddaya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, your questions about student loan forgiveness, the poverty line and regional Halloween traditions.
Here are links to what we talked about today:
- “Social Security recipients to get their biggest cost-of-living raise in over 40 years” from Marketplace
- “How many people are really facing poverty in the U.S.?” from Marketplace
- “Campaigns spend over $6.4 billion on ads for 2022 elections, making race one of the most expensive ever” from CNBC
- “Do Political Ads Even Work?” from The New Republic
- “In Midterm TV Ad Wars, Sticker Shock Costs Republicans” from The New York Times
- “This Ad’s for You (Not Your Neighbor)” from The New York Times
- “Federal Student Loan Forgiveness: Your Questions Answered” from U.S. News & World Report
- “Halloween Is More Funny Than Scary In St. Louis” from NPR
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.