Name that (economic) tune

Not sure how to feel about today’s economy? Perhaps putting it to music will help. Today we’re dedicating the entire show to the economic anthems of this moment. We’ll play a round of Name That Tune with songs our dear listeners submitted. Plus, Kai and Kimberly will share their song picks!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Is the current job market music to the Fed’s ears?” from Marketplace
- Bleachers: “I Wanna Get Better” on YouTube
- R.E.M.: “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)” on YouTube
- Donna Summer: “She Works Hard for the Money” on YouTube
- “The Real Woman Behind Donna Summer’s Hit ‘She Works Hard for the Money'” from LAist
- Grateful Dead: “Truckin'” on YouTube
- “What’s your ‘economic anthem’?” from Marketplace
- Marketplace: “Your Economic Anthems” on Spotify
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
