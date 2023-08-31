My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer WorldSkin in the Game

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Name that (economic) tune
Aug 31, 2023
Episode 995

Name that (economic) tune

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
We'll hear the songs for today's economy.

Not sure how to feel about today’s economy? Perhaps putting it to music will help. Today we’re dedicating the entire show to the economic anthems of this moment. We’ll play a round of Name That Tune with songs our dear listeners submitted. Plus, Kai and Kimberly will share their song picks!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:20 PM PDT
9:17
3:44 PM PDT
28:08
1:36 PM PDT
1:50
7:56 AM PDT
9:03
3:06 AM PDT
9:42
Aug 30, 2023
1:38
Aug 29, 2023
2:45
Introducing "How We Survive's" Burning Questions
How We Survive
Introducing "How We Survive's" Burning Questions
Air travel is still melting down, and travel agents are caught in the middle
Air travel is still melting down, and travel agents are caught in the middle
Biden economist wants businesses to "step up and make investments” in the U.S.
Biden economist wants businesses to "step up and make investments” in the U.S.
Why labor shortages aren't going anywhere
Why labor shortages aren't going anywhere