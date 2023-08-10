My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how

What’s your “economic anthem”?

Ellen Rolfes Aug 10, 2023
Share Now on:
Share
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

What’s your “economic anthem”?

Ellen Rolfes Aug 10, 2023
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Sometimes a song can better encapsulate the economic mood than any data point or indicator. That’s why we’re collecting your economic anthems. It could be a song that sums up how you are feeling in the moment about the economy or a tune that fits in line with your money goals.

Submit your chosen songs via this form and we’ll add them to a playlist on Marketplace’s Spotify account. You can listen to that playlist here.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

 

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:21 PM PDT
27:03
7:52 AM PDT
10:09
2:31 PM PDT
1:50
3:23 AM PDT
5:33
Aug 8, 2023
30:10
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Uptick in gas prices could threaten consumers' confidence
Uptick in gas prices could threaten consumers' confidence
China criticizes U.S. investment ban
Marketplace Morning Report
China criticizes U.S. investment ban
What’s your “economic anthem”?
What’s your “economic anthem”?
ESPN, long a big name in sports, lends its name to sports betting
ESPN, long a big name in sports, lends its name to sports betting