How music artists are adapting to streaming’s industry sea change

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … G-20 leaders have been meeting to try and head off a global trade war. We’ll bring you the latest. Then, in India, at least 18 people have been killed in a series of lynchings after a video spread widely via WhatsApp groups. The killings have prompted WhatsApp to take action. We’ll explain what it plans to do and how misinformation is being transmitted widely among those groups. Then, Americans streamed more than 400 billion songs in the first half of this year, a trend that’s upending the way the music industry works. But is every artist embracing the change? Today's podcast is sponsored by Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), Carbonite (Carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/23/2018)