Let’s talk about privilege in the workplace
Jan 8, 2024
Episode 1072

Let’s talk about privilege in the workplace

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Who has room for error at work?

Former Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned after backlash following controversial testimony to Congress and accusations of plagiarism. We’ll get into Gay’s exit and what it says about privilege in the workplace. And, why Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s failure to tell the White House about his hospitalization is a big deal. Plus, the lore behind John Coltrane’s cover of “My Favorite Things” is making us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Happy New Year! We want to hear about any resolutions you made. Send us an email to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

