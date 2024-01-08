Let’s talk about privilege in the workplace
Former Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned after backlash following controversial testimony to Congress and accusations of plagiarism. We’ll get into Gay’s exit and what it says about privilege in the workplace. And, why Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s failure to tell the White House about his hospitalization is a big deal. Plus, the lore behind John Coltrane’s cover of “My Favorite Things” is making us smile.
- “Opinion | Former Harvard President Claudine Gay: This Is About More Than My Mistakes” from The New York Times
- “Claudine Gay’s Harvard resignation proves Black women’s leadership is still political” from 19th News
- “The Pentagon adds new details about Austin’s secretive hospital stay and the delay in telling Biden” from AP News
- “How John Coltrane’s ‘My Favorite Things’ Changed American Music” from Smithsonian Magazine
- “Elon Musk Isn’t Getting Enough Sleep” from Bloomberg
