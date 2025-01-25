Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Finally, a resolution to the Purdue Pharma case?
Jan 24, 2025
Episode 1317

Finally, a resolution to the Purdue Pharma case?

The yearslong bankruptcy case could be coming to a close.

Purdue Pharma’s owners in the Sackler family have agreed to a new $6.5 billion settlement to lawsuits over their role in the U.S. opioid crisis. This comes after a previous deal was rejected by the Supreme Court last year. We’ll break down the details of the settlement and what could come next. And, the U.S. housing market is the slowest it’s been in 30 years, but prices aren’t coming down. What gives? Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

