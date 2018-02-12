DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/12/2018: The federal budget doesn't work the way you think it does

The fiscal year 2019 budget the White House released today isn't what you might call an "operative" piece of fiscal policy. Congress hammered out a two-year spending plan just last week, after all. But the budget is still worth a read for some of the assumptions the Trump administration's making — like a decade of economic growth at 3 percent or more. We'll start the show by unpacking that and the White House's new infrastructure plan, and the math issues therein. Plus: Purdue Pharma, which makes the blockbuster opioid painkiller OxyContin, said it'll no longer send sales reps to doctors to sell them on opioids. For a drug company known for its aggressive marketing, that's a big deal. Our podcast The Uncertain Hour has been investigating Purdue and the regulatory roots of the opioid epidemic, and producer Caitlin Esch is back to talk us through the news.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

I Love (The Skin You're In)
G.Q.
Listen and Buy Now
Pieces (Album Version)
Sum 41
Listen and Buy Now
You Know I'm No Good
Amy Winehouse
Listen and Buy Now
Occasional Magic
Yppah
Listen and Buy Now
I'm A Kid
Jadu Heart
Listen and Buy Now
Hideout (Disco Despair Remix)
Parcels
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.