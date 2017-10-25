10/25/2017: A bolstered U.S.-India trade relationship won’t be without a bargain

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he wants to strengthen cooperation and trade between America and India, but there are still some disagreements to be worked out. Afterwards, we’ll tell you about a law firm specializing in offshore accounts that said it suffered a hack last year, potentially revealing details on some of Britain’s wealthiest people. Then, Britain’s economy grew slightly more than expected in the third quarter but it’s still one of the slowest growing advanced nations. We’ll take you just outside central London to meet one business owner who’s worried about Brexit’s impact and tell you how he’s trying to mitigate it.