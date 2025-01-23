Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

GM makes a bet on high-end EVs

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Jan 23, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
An older model of the Cadillac Lyriq on display in 2023. "The EV market is lux-heavy," said Elaine Buckberg, a former chief economist at GM.  Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

GM makes a bet on high-end EVs

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Jan 23, 2025
Heard on:
An older model of the Cadillac Lyriq on display in 2023. "The EV market is lux-heavy," said Elaine Buckberg, a former chief economist at GM.  Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

General Motors is hoping to grab a bigger share of the market for luxury electric vehicles. To that end, it just unveiled a souped-up version of its Cadillac Lyriq-V SUV. But when the average price of an EV already tops $50,000, is there much of a market for something even pricier?

The price of this Lyriq EV starts at $80,000. Hardly a bargain. But in the EV world, luxury is in.

“The EV market is lux-heavy,” said Elaine Buckberg, a former chief economist at GM. 

She said in model year 2024, there were more than 30 EV models that she considers luxury or premium — compared to only around 20 cheaper models. And she said EV buyers wouldn’t necessarily blink at an $80,000 price tag.

One reason? Buckberg estimates that with gasoline selling at, say, $3.15 a gallon, “an EV owner could expect to save about $1,000 to $1,200 per year because it’s cheaper to charge at home versus buy gas.”

You can also get a longer battery range with a higher-priced EV.

Then there are the early adopters. Sean Tucker, lead editor with Kelley Blue Book, said some people will even shell out $100,000 or more for really high-end EVs.

“I think there’s a cachet sense. These are extremely high-technology vehicles and, yeah — it’s the latest thing. Often when you’re shopping in that price range, that’s what you’re looking for,” he said.

But there are limits. Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, said the market for EVs selling for a $100,000 or more is really quite small.

“A $100,000 EV is not going to be selling like hotcakes. It’s just — no one can afford it,” she said.

Caldwell estimates that EVs with six-figure price tags are just a fraction of the market. Probably less than 1% of all vehicles sold.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:02 PM PST
28:45
8:04 AM PST
8:10
Jan 23, 2025
12:16
Jan 22, 2025
13:18
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency. Here's what happens next.
Trump's Second Term
Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency. Here's what happens next.
U.S. pullout from World Health Organization would hurt its budget
U.S. pullout from World Health Organization would hurt its budget
Rebuilding after a fire: lessons from previous disasters
A Warmer World
Rebuilding after a fire: lessons from previous disasters
Why tariffs could mean expensive trouble for the U.S. auto industry
Trump's Second Term
Why tariffs could mean expensive trouble for the U.S. auto industry