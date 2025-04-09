Marketplace®

Universities issue bonds to compensate for federal funding cuts and companies rescind their 2025 revenue projections. Plus, benzene and the trade imbalance.
Chad Bown of the the Peterson Institute for International Economics explains the trade deficit and foreign investment “open loop” system. But wait, there’s more!
Universities have long issued bonds to raise money, but the amount being issued has nearly doubled in recent years —and is increasing as government funding is paused.
The airline is just one of several companies looking at the cost of a trade war and revising their future projections.
The stated purpose of Trump’s import levies is to draw production back to the U.S. from around the world. Benzene illustrates that it won’t work with all products.
The economy is entering its second period of major change in less than a decade. We’re following a group of consumers to see how they navigate it.