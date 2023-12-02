Financially InclinedBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

Economics on Tap: Wastewater beer edition
Dec 1, 2023
Episode 1058

Economics on Tap: Wastewater beer edition

A different kind of I-Pee-As!

The future of water (and beer) is here. Amy Scott, host of Marketplace’s climate solutions podcast, “How We Survive,” has us sample beer made with recycled wastewater and explains what it all has to do with the water crisis in the West. Plus, we’ll get into George Santos’ expulsion from the House and why his lies and luxurious spending were particularly provoking. Then we’ll weigh in on Walmart’s creative spin on holiday romcoms and more in a game of Half Full / Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

