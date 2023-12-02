Economics on Tap: Wastewater beer edition
The future of water (and beer) is here. Amy Scott, host of Marketplace’s climate solutions podcast, “How We Survive,” has us sample beer made with recycled wastewater and explains what it all has to do with the water crisis in the West. Plus, we’ll get into George Santos’ expulsion from the House and why his lies and luxurious spending were particularly provoking. Then we’ll weigh in on Walmart’s creative spin on holiday romcoms and more in a game of Half Full / Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Water, water, everywhere” latest episode from the “How We Survive” podcast from Marketplace
- “Rep. George Santos expelled from House in 311-114 vote” from AP News
- “The Undoing of George Santos” from The New York Times
- “Why George Santos’ lies are even worse than the usual political lies – a moral philosopher explains” from The Conversation
- “New North Carolina bar offers cocktails and college classes” from Marketplace
- “Beyoncé, Taylor Swift films mean big business for movie theaters” from Marketplace
- “How Mortadella Went From Cold Cut to Hot Item” from The New York Times
- “Watch, Shop and Swoon with Walmart’s First Fully Shoppable Series” from Yahoo News
- “I’m Serious: Drive to the Airport for the People You Love” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Thanksgiving Travel: No One Should Pick You Up at the Airport” from The Wall Street Journal
