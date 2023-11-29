Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Water, water, everywhere
Nov 29, 2023
Season 4 | Episode 7

Water, water, everywhere

Sommer and John “Chris” Decker, owners of Desert Monks Brewing, brew beer with “ultra-purified” water (aka recycled wastewater). Caitlin Esch / Marketplace
How technology can help solve the water crisis in the West.

Water is running low in the southwest. The ongoing drought, the shrinking Colorado River and climate change all contribute to the crisis. So finding new water supplies is critical. The good news is water is all around us; you just have to know where to look. 

Some communities are looking to the ocean, the sewer and even the sky to produce drinking water. 

In this episode, we’re going on a road trip across the west to check out the fascinating water tech solutions that our future might depend on: from desalination to recycling wastewater and an invention that feels like it came straight out of “Star Wars”! We’ll explore what the next generation of our water supply might look like and how it could complicate the fight against climate change.

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Savannah Maher Reporter
Sophia Paliza-Carre Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer
Lina Fansa Fellow
Jasmine Romero Editor
Chris Julin Scoring & Sound Design

