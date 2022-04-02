Amazon workers vote to unionize in Staten Island
Happy Friday, Smarties! Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, elected to unionize today. That’s a historic win, and we’ll talk more about what the road to a contract could look like during Economics on Tap. There’s also plenty to discuss about the new jobs report, but one area to focus on is construction. Plus, a look at the impact the Biden administration’s immigration plans could have on the midterm elections and the worker shortage. And we’ve got a round of our old favorite, Half Full/Half Empty! Our hosts weigh in on April Fools marketing, streaming wins at the Oscars, rounding up for charity, the House vote on legalizing marijuana and Dunkin’ donuts makeup!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize, a first for company from the Associated Press
- “We’re expecting a big increase in migrants at the US-Mexico border. But this time is different” from CNN
- “Biden administration border plan poses midterm danger for Democrats” from The Washington Post
- A look at the March construction employment numbers from Robert Dietz at the National Association of Home Builders
- Jobs report March 2022: Payrolls rose 431,000, less than expected from CNBC
- “Air guitar lessons, steak-scented deodorant and a job as a cat herder — all part of April Fools’ Day” from USA Today
- “Best picture win for ‘CODA’ a milestone for streaming services” from Marketplace
- “More businesses are asking us to ’round up’ for charity. How much change does it take to make change?” from Marketplace
- “House approves bill legalizing marijuana” from The Hill
- “e.l.f. Cosmetics and Dunkin’ launch a makeup collection” from CNN
