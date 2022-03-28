Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Best picture win for “CODA” a milestone for streaming services

Meghan McCarty Carino Mar 28, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
The cast and producers of "CODA," honored as best picture during the Academy Awards. The win marks a shift for an industry that was slow to embrace streaming platforms. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Best picture win for “CODA” a milestone for streaming services

Meghan McCarty Carino Mar 28, 2022
Heard on:
The cast and producers of "CODA," honored as best picture during the Academy Awards. The win marks a shift for an industry that was slow to embrace streaming platforms. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The Oscars happened Sunday night … maybe you heard? Aside from that one noteworthy moment, which we won’t get into here, it was a night of historic firsts and historic wins.

Troy Kotsur took best supporting actor for his performance in “CODA,” the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar. The movie also won best picture honors, marking the first time the biggest prize went to a streaming service — in this case, Apple TV+. It was a tectonic shift for an industry that was slow to embrace these platforms.

It used to be that winning best picture gave a movie an edge at the box office. But making money on the flick isn’t really what Apple is going for, per Rebecca Keegan, senior film editor for The Hollywood Reporter. 

“To sign up for Apple costs $4.99 a month. You can’t get a small popcorn at AMC for $4.99.”

And an Oscar for “CODA” likely won’t attract many long-term subscribers either, said Ross Benes, an analyst for Insider Intelligence.

“Apple TV+ has one of the highest cancellation rates among streaming services because there’s nothing there. You can watch everything on the service within a few months and then cancel it,” he said.

Competitors Netflix and Amazon Prime have giant libraries, but Apple’s strategy has been to invest exclusively in a small number of high-end original productions. Winning big awards reinforces its brand of quality over quantity, said Charles Schreger, a marketing professor at New York University.

“They get bragging rights” with artists in the industry and discerning consumers, Schreger said. He compares it to what HBO did with prestige television in the cable era.

“‘The Wire’ is one of those shows that people talk about, but not many people have seen. But you feel good as a consumer about being a part of that club.”

For tech giant Apple, that club is about a whole ecosystem of premium products and services — one that now includes feature films.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PDT
7:34
2:34 AM PDT
8:39
1:42 PM PDT
1:50
Mar 25, 2022
20:03
Mar 25, 2022
26:11
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
The constant grind of running a small business
"The Donut King'
The constant grind of running a small business
What would the Biden administration's new plan do to fight racial bias in home appraisals?
What would the Biden administration's new plan do to fight racial bias in home appraisals?
How Russian sanctions could speed up the corrosion of globalization
How Russian sanctions could speed up the corrosion of globalization
Company aims to buy and restore struggling rural hospitals in Tennessee
Company aims to buy and restore struggling rural hospitals in Tennessee