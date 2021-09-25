The cryptocurrency future is not here
China is making big crypto moves. Today, it made all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies illegal. It also banned crypto mining. At the same time, it’s launching its own digital currency. We’ll dig into what it might mean for crypto’s future. Plus, one thing that hasn’t got better during the pandemic: Mothers are still having a hard time returning to work. And now it’s because of a shortage of child care workers. Also, we nerd out about copyright law and wrap up the week with a round of our favorite game, “Half Full/Half Empty.”
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “China Cracks Down Harder on Cryptocurrency With New Ban” from The New York Times
- “Disney Sues to Keep Complete Rights to Marvel Characters” from The New York Times
- “Tough Biden calls on Trump executive privilege headed for Jan. 6 probe” from Politico
- “‘Can’t Compete’: Why Hiring for Child Care Is a Huge Struggle” from The New York Times
- “Six United employees ask court to block vaccination requirement” from CNN
- “More Corporate Climate Commitments Are Essential to Limiting the Effects of Global Warming” from Just Capital
- “All this talk about the Fed “tapering” bond-buying — what’s it to you?” from “Marketplace”
- “Vinyl records are selling at twice the clip of a year ago with no signs of slowing down” from “Marketplace”
- “NYC passes new protections for delivery app workers” from “Marketplace”
- “New emoji are about to drop, but where do they come from anyway?” from “Marketplace Tech”
