Should Fed chief Powell stay or go?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Today, we’ve got Jerome Powell on the brain. As he prepares to make a major speech at the virtual Jackson Hole summit this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a Democrat, has indicated that she’d like Powell, a Republican, to keep his job as Federal Reserve chair after his current term ends in February. Some Dems aren’t on board, and that’s causing a rift in the party. We’ll explain why. Plus, we’ll discuss what a California ruling could mean for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft and close this Whaddya Miss Monday with a COVID-19 roundup.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Yellen for Powell?” from Politico
- “Fed chair Jerome Powell says there’s no returning to pre-pandemic economy” from PBS Newshour
- “Cuomo Blames ‘Political Pressure and Media Frenzy’ in Farewell Speech” from The New York Times
- “Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Is Ready for Her Day in Court” from Bloomberg
- “Prop. 22, the gig worker exemption for Uber and Lyft, is ruled unconstitutional” from The San Francisco Chronicle
- “Sex workers who use OnlyFans say they’re being ‘pushed off a platform that we made successful'” from Business Insider
- “Texas Drops Enforcement of Its Governor’s Ban on Mask Mandates” from The New York Times
- “South Dakota sees the country’s largest two-week COVID surge” from Fortune
- “200 COVID-19 cases linked to Lollapalooza so far, Chicago officials say” from the Chicago Tribune
- “Happy Birthday, Xiao Qi Ji! National Zoo’s Panda Cub Turns 1” from WRC-TV
- The Tweet thread Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19 from the Food and Drug Administration
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.