Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Should Fed chief Powell stay or go?
Aug 23, 2021
Episode 502

Should Fed chief Powell stay or go?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, a big ruling against gig economy companies and more headlines you might've missed.

Today, we’ve got Jerome Powell on the brain. As he prepares to make a major speech at the virtual Jackson Hole summit this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a Democrat, has indicated that she’d like Powell, a Republican, to keep his job as Federal Reserve chair after his current term ends in February. Some Dems aren’t on board, and that’s causing a rift in the party. We’ll explain why. Plus, we’ll discuss what a California ruling could mean for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft and close this Whaddya Miss Monday with a COVID-19 roundup.

Here’s everything we talked about: 

Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Feds flex the power of the purse to get states in line with COVID-19 restrictions
Feds flex the power of the purse to get states in line with COVID-19 restrictions
Uncertainty awaits Afghan refugees coming to the U.S.
Uncertainty awaits Afghan refugees coming to the U.S.
Can companies really be empathetic toward their workers?
Workplace Culture
Can companies really be empathetic toward their workers?
Broadway theater returns with an unprecedented seven plays by Black writers
Broadway theater returns with an unprecedented seven plays by Black writers